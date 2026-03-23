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Pass It Along, Rebecca’s Homestead host volunteer day
Wantage. Rebecca’s Homestead hosted a volunteer day wit Pass It Along on March 21 in Wantage.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 23 Mar 2026 | 10:53
Leeza Kaur of Pass It Along, Rebecca of Rebecca's Homestead and Theresa Senfelice cook for the volunteers.
Natalie Buccieri of Vernon works on the soil.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Bob Martinelli of Morris Plains and Adam Elmers from Oak Ridge are shonw in a cart.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mikey Ferrara, Sr., and Mikey Ferrara, Jr. from Branchville take a break from working.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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