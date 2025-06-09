Ogdensburg Day will be Saturday

Ogdensburg Day, full of free activities, will be Saturday, June 14.

From 9 to 11 a.m., there will be a Kids Fishing Contest at Heaters Pond.

A 2.5-mile Fun Run/Walk also begins at 9 a.m. at the tennis courts by the firehouse. Pre-registration not required.

Beginning at 11 a.m. will be pageants to choose Miss Ogdensburg, Junior Miss, and Little Miss and Mister at the Ogdensburg Fire House.

From noon to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park, there will be bounce houses, a dunk tank, vendors, food trucks, games and activities for children and adults, Touch a Truck, and live entertainment.

A mine tour is set for 1 p.m. at the Sterling Hill Mine Museum.

For information, send email to oburghistoricalsociety@gmail.com