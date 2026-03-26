Library launches USA 250 programs

Sussex County Library System is inviting residents to take part in a series of educational programs marking the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States through its USA 250 initiative.

The programs, scheduled throughout April, are designed to highlight American history, culture and the nation’s founding through presentations, hands-on activities and discussions for participants of all ages.

One upcoming event, “Revolutionary War Transcription for Teens,” will be held at 5 p.m. April 7 via Zoom. During the session, teens will learn how to help the National Archives and Records Administration transcribe historical documents through citizen science projects.

Another program, “The Whippany Burying Yard: 300 Years of History,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 18 at the Main Library in Newton. The presentation will feature Michael Czuchnicki, chairperson of the Hanover Township Landmark Commission, discussing the history of the Whippany Burying Yard, a cemetery established in 1718.

Library officials said the USA 250 series is intended to encourage the public to reflect on the country’s history while exploring local connections to the nation’s founding.

Additional programs and educational resources are available through the library system’s USA 250 webpage, which also includes local historical information tied to the anniversary.

All events are free and open to the public.