Library launches free digital archive of historic newspapers

The Sussex County Library System announced the launch of its Digital Sussex County Newspaper Archive, now available for free public access.

The archive, accessible at https://sussexcounty.historyarchives.online/home, provides searchable online access to historic Sussex County newspapers dating from 1814 through the mid-1900s. The project was made possible through a grant from the New Jersey State Library’s REV 250: Examining the Semiquincentennial through a Jersey Lens program.

The digital collection includes the New Jersey Herald, Sussex Register, Stanhope Eagle, Sussex County Independent and Wantage Recorder, offering insight into local history, community life and social change spanning more than a century.

“The launch of this newspaper archive is an exciting step for SCLS and the community we serve,” said Tara Schaberg, SCLS local history and genealogy librarian. “By bringing local history online, we’re making it possible for everyone to explore these materials anytime, anywhere. The archive’s powerful search tools can help users uncover fascinating stories, trace family and community history, and see how Sussex County has grown and changed over time.”

The archive was digitized under Schaberg’s direction and is hosted on the Community History platform by Advantage Archives, a provider specializing in preserving historic newspapers and making archival collections accessible online for libraries and cultural institutions.