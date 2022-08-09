Learning lessons in safety at ‘Safety Town’

The Hardyston Fire Department and the Fire Prevention Bureau recently participated in the Hardyston Township’s “Safety Town” program held between August 1 and 4.

In a social media post, the fire department described the events of the day. They went over important fire safety tips like using smoke detectors, how to feel the door for heat, and what to do if it’s hot. The kids also got a rundown of the fire gear and what it looks like when a firefighter comes to save you. The fire department went over camp fire safety and covered what to do when someone finds a lighter and or matches as well. The group then went to see the firetruck and the tools that they carry on their trucks. Finally, they were cooled off with 1,500 gallons of water on this hot day!

According to the township, the purpose of Safety Town is to introduce methods of safety to preschool-age children during a four-day course. Under guidance, they practice and experience “real life” situations before being confronted with a situation on their own. Children are trained to evaluate “safe from unsafe” and learn how to react safely when confronted with dangerous situations.

This year’s program was held at the Wheatsworth Road Pavilion in Hardyston, and led by the Hardyston Township Recreation with assistance from the Hardyston Police, Hardyston Volunteer Fire Department, St. Clare’s EMS, and the YMCA.