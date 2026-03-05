Kean Skylands to host sustainability day

Kean Skylands will host a Sustainability in Bloom Community Day on April 18 at its 40-acre nature campus in Jefferson Township.

The free event will invite visitors to explore the wooded campus while participating in educational and hands-on activities focused on nature, conservation and environmental stewardship.

Families and guests of all ages can enjoy face painting, outdoor games and craft stations, as well as interactive exhibits featuring live animals, preserved specimens and displays presented by environmental educators and wildlife specialists.

Live demonstrations and workshops throughout the day will highlight local wildlife, native species and the unique ecosystems found on the Skylands campus. Presenters will also discuss conservation efforts and ways community members can support environmental sustainability.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll the campus’ shaded trails and scenic overlooks or bring a picnic and relax on the grounds during the event. Organizers say the program is designed to offer families, nature enthusiasts and community members an opportunity to connect with the outdoors while learning about the natural environment.