Jefferson Food Truck & Music Festival on Saturday

The Jefferson Food Truck & Music Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12 on the Jefferson Township High School fields, 1010 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge.

There will be inflatable slides and games for children; arts, crafts and merchandise vendors; live music; and 15 food trucks.

Performers will include Dizaster Horse, the Jefferson Township Community Jazz Band, and Vera and the Force.

Admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens and students. Children younger than 5 will be admitted for free.