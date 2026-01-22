x
Hope and Serenity art event

Oak Ridge. Tri-County Memorial Post Auxiliary and SAL held an art event called: Hope and Serenity on Jan. 21 in Oak Ridge.

Lake Hopatcong /
| 22 Jan 2026 | 02:35
    Tri-County Memorial Post Auxiliary and SAL held an art event called: Hope and Serenity on Jan. 21 in Oak Ridge. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Scarlett Stone and Julianna Kantz, both of Lake Hopatcong are pictured.
    Scarlett Stone and Julianna Kantz, both of Lake Hopatcong are pictured. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Danica, Katarina, Lazar and Lidya Stevanovic of Lake Hopatcong are shown.
    Danica, Katarina, Lazar and Lidya Stevanovic of Lake Hopatcong are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)