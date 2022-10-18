Hardyston teachers certified to teach dyslexic students

Two teachers were honored at the Hardyston October 11 Board of Education meeting for their recent Certifications.

Mike Ryder, Chief School Administrator of Hardyston Township Schools, said Tammy Peek and Edith MacMillan had completed 200 hours of coursework and lessons with a practicum student, all within a 1-year period. Both teachers were rewarded for their success as they both earned their Wilson Reading Level 1 Certification. Peek and MacMillan are recognized as Wilson@Dyslexia Practitioners., which prepares the teachers with the ability to teach students with dyslexia, a language-based learning disability.

Ryder stated that Peek and MacMillan are already using their acquired skills to use by providing clear-cut small reading group instruction to students.

“Hardyston School District commends them for their hard work and effort and for the impact they will have on students’ ability to read,” said Ryder.

Two other teachers, Jill Corbett and Justine Maris, completed the Wilson Reading Level 1 Certification in 2020. The Hardyston School District now has four Wilson Level 1 Certified Teachers.