Hardyston student competes in national Junior Ranger contest

A Hardyston elementary school student is competing in a national wildlife conservation contest with opportunities that include a magazine feature, mentorship with wildlife expert Jeff Corwin and a $20,000 prize.

Abigail Zacher, 10, is participating in the Junior Ranger contest, a national competition in partnership with Ranger Rick magazine and Hipcamp that benefits the National Wildlife Federation.

Zacher said she hopes to use the opportunity to promote environmental stewardship and serve as a role model for other children. Her father, Chris Zacher, said she has a strong interest in local wildlife and benefits from living in an area with access to nature.

If selected as the winner, Zacher said she plans to use the prize money to help establish an animal sanctuary.

Voting for the contest continues daily through June 4. Supporters may vote for free each day or donate to the National Wildlife Federation to earn additional votes.