Hardyston residents decry a lack of upkeep of two area properties

Residents from Indian Field expressed concern and frustration and wanted action taken by the Hardyston Council regarding the lack of upkeep on two pieces of property along Route 94 and the entrance to Indian Field.

The residents shared with the Council that they were upset and annoyed due to the lack of upkeep of properties that were acquired by Frank Cicerele through a tax lien foreclosure a few years ago. Piccolo-Kaufer explained to the Advertiser that prior to the change in ownership, the Indian Field Homeowner’s Association maintained the properties as part of the maintenance of common property.

The residents were upset and shared their concerns of safety on these properties because the grass and brush are overgrown, and the lack of snow removal hinders safe travel on the sidewalks. Residents also discussed with Council their concerns about stormwater management and the prevalence of ticks as a result of wet ponds, and property which surrounds the homes on Meadow Pond Road that is not being maintained.

At the end of the public hearing, the Council announced that they will research and consider adopting a property maintenance ordinance that would require all property owners to be responsible for maintaining a minimum standard of upkeep on their property.