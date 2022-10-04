Hardyston introduces property ordinance

The Hardyson Townshipo Council recently introduced an ordinance that would require all property owners to be responsible for maintaining a minimum level of upkeep on their property. This ordinance pertains to all commercial and residential properties.

In July, the residents from Indian Fields brought to the Council’s attention how upset they were regarding the lack of upkeep of two pieces of properties along Route 94 and the entrance to Indian Fields.

Prior to the change in owner of the properties, which was acquired due to a tax lien foreclosure, the Indian Fields Homeowners Association maintained the properties as part of common property maintenance.

In addition, the residents were upset that there is a lack of safety near these properties as there is overgrown brush and grass, and failure to remove snow from these areas can hinder safe traveling on the sidewalks.

One part of the Ordinance states “Whereas, it is critical to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the Township of Hardyston that all public sidewalks (Sidewalks’) be properly maintained and repaired;”

Mayor Frank Cicerle suggested changing the verbiage in part of the ordinance regarding property maintenance, specifically regarding brush, grass and weeds, Mayor Cicerele suggested instead of saying “vegetation” it should be changed to “wild grass.” The sentence is stating that the owner of any premises of Hardyston shall work on keeping any water, grass, weeds, and other vegetation on said premises intruding on adjacent properties.

Councilman Kula reiterated the importance to the Council for the safety of all the residents.

Deputy Mayor, Santo Verrilli, told council that it would be a good idea to include in the ordinance for approval, that if a person can’t afford to cover the cost of their property maintenance, the Township can pay for the maintenance per the approval of the township manager and council.

Some items included in the ordinance address maintenance and repair of sidewalks, responsibility of ice and snow, throwing ice and snow on sidewalks prohibited, additional sidewalk upkeep requirements, and addressing violations and failure to comply issues, and property maintenance.

The 2nd reading of the amended ordinance will be presented at October’s council meeting, and will take effect immediately upon approval, final passage, and notification to the public which is required by law.

A resident from Indian Fields applauded the Council for considering this ordinance and other residents were glad the Council is responding to their concerns and safety needs and those of their children.

The next Hardyston council meeting will be held on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.