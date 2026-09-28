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Hardyston Family Celebration brings music, activities and fireworks

Hardyston. Families gathered Sept. 25 at the Wheatsworth Sports & Recreation Complex for the Hardyston Family Celebration, featuring live music, family activities, ice cream and a fireworks display.

Hamburg /
| 28 Sep 2026 | 12:09
    Laurel, Josh, BobbieJean, Hanna and Gus Raff of Stillwater pose for a photo.
    Laurel, Josh, BobbieJean, Hanna and Gus Raff of Stillwater pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jessica and Josie Papp pose for a photo with Heidi Coscia pose for a photo. They are all from Hardyston.
    Jessica and Josie Papp pose for a photo with Heidi Coscia pose for a photo. They are all from Hardyston. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Wyatt, Dean and Dean Carrigan of Hardyston pose for a photo.
    Wyatt, Dean and Dean Carrigan of Hardyston pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Families gathered Friday evening, Sept. 25, for the Hardyston Family Celebration at the Wheatsworth Sports & Recreation Complex, bringing an evening of music, activities and fireworks to the township.

The celebration was held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the complex on Wheatsworth Road in Hamburg and featured live music from “The Kootz,” along with family-friendly entertainment and ice cream available for purchase.

The evening concluded with a fireworks display, giving families a chance to enjoy a festive start to the weekend.