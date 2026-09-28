Hardyston Family Celebration brings music, activities and fireworks

Families gathered Friday evening, Sept. 25, for the Hardyston Family Celebration at the Wheatsworth Sports & Recreation Complex, bringing an evening of music, activities and fireworks to the township.

The celebration was held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the complex on Wheatsworth Road in Hamburg and featured live music from “The Kootz,” along with family-friendly entertainment and ice cream available for purchase.

The evening concluded with a fireworks display, giving families a chance to enjoy a festive start to the weekend.