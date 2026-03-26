Hamburg School opens kindergarten, preschool registration

Hamburg School is accepting online registration for kindergarten and preschool enrollment for the 2026-27 school year.

School officials said children living in Hamburg who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2026, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten beginning in September.

Hamburg also offers free preschool for borough residents. Children must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Oct. 1, 2026, to qualify for the preschool program.

Parents registering online must upload a birth certificate with a raised seal, proof of immunizations, a recent physical examination and two proofs of residency, such as a tax bill, lease agreement, utility bill or bank statement.

Officials said parents of kindergarten students will be notified of screening appointments scheduled for June 1 or June 2.

Additional information is available through the school office.