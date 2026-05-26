Hamburg honors veterans during Memorial Day ceremony

The Borough of Hamburg, New Jersey held its annual Memorial Day ceremony and its first official tribute to the newly installed Hometown Heroes banners displayed throughout the borough on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The event brought together residents, veterans, local officials and students from Hamburg School to honor those who served and sacrificed for the nation.

The ceremony took place at the Hamburg Fire Department and featured patriotic music performed by Hamburg School students, remarks from Mayor Richard Krasnomowitz and tributes recognizing both fallen service members and Hamburg’s Hometown Heroes.

Community members gathered to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day while celebrating the dedication and courage of local veterans and active-duty military personnel.

A highlight of the event was the recognition of the Hometown Heroes banners, which display the names and images of local military members throughout the borough. The borough launched the program this year and will continue accepting applications to expand it in the future.