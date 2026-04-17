Hamburg eighth graders lead schoolwide events, build leadership skills

Eighth-grade students at Hamburg School are demonstrating how student leadership can make a meaningful impact through a series of schoolwide events.

The class of 2026 recently organized two major initiatives designed to engage younger students while building teamwork and leadership skills.

The first project, “Leprechaun Mischief,” brought early-morning excitement to students in prekindergarten through third grade. Eighth graders arrived before the start of the school day to decorate classrooms with themed displays and small surprises, creating a festive atmosphere that greeted younger students when they arrived.

Building on that effort, students planned and hosted a “Chaos Carnival” for grades prekindergarten through seventh. The event featured student-designed games, decorations, music and activities, along with refreshments, all organized and operated by the eighth-grade class.

School officials said both events were supported by the Hamburg PTA and reflected the students’ ability to collaborate and take initiative.

The projects were inspired by a Leadership Take Action class trip, which encouraged students to engage with their community and develop problem-solving and communication skills.

Through the planning and execution of the events, students gained experience in teamwork, responsibility and perseverance while creating opportunities for connection across grade levels.

School leaders said the Class of 2026’s efforts helped foster a sense of community and demonstrated the positive impact of student-driven initiatives.