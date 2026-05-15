‘Girls Without Limits’ inspires future engineers at Sussex Tech

A new generation of engineers is emerging in Sussex County through Sussex County Technical High School’s “Girls Without Limits” program, a six-week STEM initiative designed to encourage girls in grades 4-7 to explore engineering and technical careers.

Throughout the program, students tackled real-world engineering challenges while gaining hands-on experience in the school’s engineering shop. Activities included building drones, creating cement designs and solving weekly engineering problems.

Engineering instructor Mr. Land said the program was created to address the gender gap in technical fields at an early age.

“The talent is undeniable,” Land said. “We just have to create a space where they feel comfortable to give it a try. Once they get their hands on a problem or task, the hesitation disappears and their imagination takes over.”

Organizers noted that women currently make up only a small percentage of the engineering workforce, making early exposure to STEM opportunities especially important.

A highlight of the program was a series of virtual guest speakers featuring successful women in STEM careers who are graduates of Sussex Tech. The alumnae shared their professional journeys and discussed the opportunities available through STEM education.

Parents praised the program for inspiring enthusiasm and confidence among participants.

“The best part is that she can articulate the engineering or STEM topic explored each week and connect it to the world around her,” parent Kristen Grzymko said. “My daughter has voluntarily skipped soccer practice and prioritized Girls Without Limits for the last six weeks, showing her excitement and commitment to this program.”

Program organizers said the initiative was designed to create lasting change by providing mentorship, collaboration and technical experiences that encourage young women to pursue future STEM opportunities.

Although this year’s session has concluded, organizers said the message of the program remains clear: for these students, the future is “without limits.”