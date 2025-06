Franklinite, organized by Franklin Borough Recreation, will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at 6 Corkhill Road.

There will be live music from 3 to 6 p.m. by DJ Jimmy and from 6 to 9 p.m. by Frankie Goes to Dollywood followed by fireworks at dusk.

There also will be food trucks.