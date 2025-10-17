Franklin’s Giacchi named a regional superintendent of the year

Franklin Borough School’s Chief Education Officer John R. Giacchi was selected as a Regional Superintendent of the Year for 2026 by the New Jersey Association of School Administrators.

“I am honored to be named a Regional Superintendent of the Year,” Giacchi said. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of my Board of Education, dedicated staff, and the entire Franklin Borough School community. This shared achievement celebrates our commitment to excellence and to supporting the whole child in every aspect of their growth.”

“On behalf of NJASA, it is an honor to recognize and congratulate New Jersey’s 2026 Regional Superintendents of the Year,” said NJASA Executive Director Dr. Richard G. Bozza. “These outstanding chief education officers exemplify vision, creativity, and compassion in their leadership, making a lasting difference for the students, staff, and communities they so proudly serve.”

Giacchi is an accomplished educational leader with more than two decades of experience in school administration, curriculum development, and instructional leadership. Currently serving as Superintendent of the Franklin Borough School District since 2016, he oversees a comprehensive PreK–8 program, where he has led transformational initiatives in curriculum innovation, strategic planning, and student-centered instruction. Giacchi has prioritized the social and emotional well-being of students and staff. He has leveraged community agencies and championed initiatives such as universal preschool, NJTSS-ER, PBSIS, the Big Brother Big Sister mentoring program and the Wingman Program.

AASA will announce the National Superintendent of the Year at its Conference on Education in February 2026.