Franklin hosts first Pet Memorial Butterfly Release

A First Pet Memorial Butterfly Release was held May 30 at Franklin Pond in Franklin, bringing together about 40 to 50 community members to honor beloved pets and animals lost.

The event was organized by Advanced Veterinary Care and featured a welcome introduction, a reading of pet names and a butterfly release in remembrance of each animal.

Singer Blue Bishop performed “Over the Rainbow” during the ceremony as part of the tribute.

Organizers also honored animals from One Step Closer Animal Rescue, which suffered a devastating fire in February. The final six names remembered were Scrappy, Fred, Gizmo, Fudge, Sarge and Anna.

Attendees released butterflies in remembrance, creating a quiet tribute to pets and rescue animals that had passed.