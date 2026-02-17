Community fundraiser raises $5K after fire at OSCAR

A one-day community fundraiser raised more than $5,000 and about seven shopping carts of supplies following a fire at One Step Closer Animal Rescue in Andover.

Organizers Bill Volpi and Marjorie Murphy, working with volunteers from Father John’s Animal House, secured permission to hold the event Saturday at Stop & Shop.

Floral department manager Theresa Hernandez agreed to store donated supplies, and store manager Bill Diffin made an initial donation, organizers said. A banner was produced at no charge by EM Signs in Sparta, and volunteers from the Lake Mohawk community assisted with collections.

Owners Cassie and Debbie of OSCAR visited the site during the fundraiser to thank volunteers and accept the donation.

The fundraising effort followed a Feb. 11 fire at the shelter that prompted a large emergency response. Police, fire, EMS and animal control units responded to the scene, and the shelter asked residents on social media to help evacuate and temporarily house dogs before later announcing additional help was no longer needed.

In a statement, the Hopatcong Police Department urged the public to stay away from the area while crews handled the emergency and said the rescue may need assistance in the future.

A representative for the shelter said animals were transported to a local veterinary office. The rescue currently lists 39 dogs available for adoption.