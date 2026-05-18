Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Franklin hosts carnival
Franklin. The borough hosted a carnival on May 15.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 18 May 2026 | 01:16
Nola Brown and Riley Bottiglierie, both of Franklin, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Valentina and Luca Malanga of Franklin pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Mason Pepsis of Hampton and Bryson Miller of Hardyston pose for a photo as they come off a ride.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Cassandra, Kameron, Jameson and Korey Meyers of Hamburg pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Bryson Miller
2
Franklin
3
Franklin Carnival
4
Hamburg
5
Hardyston
6
Kameron
7
Korey Meyers
8
Luca Malanga
9
maria kovic
10
Nola Brown
11
Riley Bottiglierie
RELATED NEWS
Maverick's parents, Darrin and Kim Chambers, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Maverick’s Legacy festival draws crowds to Fairgrounds
Giovanni Pagan poses in front of a sign.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Hardyston school hosts 4th grade carnival
Anthony and Oliver Defreitas of Budd Lake pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Skylands Stadium hosts food truck, beer craft festival
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED