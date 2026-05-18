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Franklin hosts carnival

Franklin. The borough hosted a carnival on May 15.

Hamburg /
| 18 May 2026 | 01:16
    Nola Brown and Riley Bottiglierie, both of Franklin, pose for a photo.
    Nola Brown and Riley Bottiglierie, both of Franklin, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Valentina and Luca Malanga of Franklin pose for a photo.
    Valentina and Luca Malanga of Franklin pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Mason Pepsis of Hampton and Bryson Miller of Hardyston pose for a photo as they come off a ride.
    Mason Pepsis of Hampton and Bryson Miller of Hardyston pose for a photo as they come off a ride. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Cassandra, Kameron, Jameson and Korey Meyers of Hamburg pose for a photo.
    Cassandra, Kameron, Jameson and Korey Meyers of Hamburg pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)