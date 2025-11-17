Franklin church lends free medical equipment

The First Presbyterian Church of Franklin is extending its mission of service beyond Sunday worship through a long-running program that provides free medical equipment to residents in need.

The church is known for its 10 a.m. Sunday services and active congregation, but one of its most impactful ministries operates quietly throughout the week: a Medical Equipment Ministry that lends walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches and shower chairs at no cost.

The program, supported through the church’s Deacons’ Home Health Equipment Ministry, aims to help people recovering from injuries, navigating mobility challenges or managing post-surgery needs. Equipment is available for loan to anyone in the community, regardless of church affiliation. At times, depending on donations, hospital beds have also been available.

Church staff coordinate loans and ensure items are cleaned and sanitized between uses. Equipment donations are accepted, though the church asks donors to call ahead to schedule drop-offs so items can be properly stored and maintained.

Church leaders say the ministry reflects their mission of “responding to God’s grace through worship, study and service,” offering practical aid and support during difficult times.