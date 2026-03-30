Franklin Band to present free spring concert

The Franklin Band, recognized as New Jersey’s oldest community band, will present a spring concert on May 17 at the Franklin Elementary School Auditorium with a program designed to appeal to all ages.

The concert will feature a mix of popular music old and new, including marches by John Philip Sousa, as well as selections from The Muppets and Looney Tunes, celebrating American musical traditions and family entertainment.

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted to support the band’s ongoing community performances.