x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Father John’s holds Pet Lovers Fest

Lafayette. Father John’s held its Fifth Annual Pet Lovers Fest on May 16.

Wantage /
| 18 May 2026 | 01:29
    Kelsey and Gary Westerkamp are shown with two dogs.
    Kelsey and Gary Westerkamp are shown with two dogs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Dan Garrett of Wantage isshown with his dog, Rusty.
    Dan Garrett of Wantage isshown with his dog, Rusty. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)