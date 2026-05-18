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Father John’s holds Pet Lovers Fest
Lafayette. Father John’s held its Fifth Annual Pet Lovers Fest on May 16.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 18 May 2026 | 01:29
Kelsey and Gary Westerkamp are shown with two dogs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Dan Garrett of Wantage isshown with his dog, Rusty.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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