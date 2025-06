The Ogdensburg Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26 in the Ogdensburg School cafeteria for a discussion of how family genealogy may be traced to the American Revolution.

The speakers will be Natalie Takacs, a history teacher at Ogdensburg Middle School, and Tara Schaberg, a resource manager with the Sussex County Library System.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

RSVP by email to oburghistoricalsociety@gmail.com