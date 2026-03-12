East Arm Rowing Club opens registration for Learn to Row program

East Arm Rowing Club is accepting registrations for its annual Learn to Row program, with signups available online through April 15.

The six-week program introduces beginners to the fundamentals of rowing and includes weekly training sessions led by experienced coaches. On-the-water instruction begins April 19.

An open house and walk-in registration will be held March 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the club’s boathouse at 69 Sterling Road in Greenwood Lake. Visitors will be able to tour the facility, see the boats used in the program and learn about rowing equipment.

Participants may also sign up for an optional indoor tank training session scheduled for April 11 for an additional fee.

The program fee is $180 per rower and includes weekly practices leading up to Race Day on May 31. The event features a 500-meter sprint race beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants must be 18 or older, in good health and able to swim. Rowers must also be able to lift 30 pounds overhead, get in and out of boats unassisted and sign a required waiver.

Organizers will place participants in four- or eight-person boats based on preferred practice time, age, athletic ability and competitive goals. Rowers will remain with the same team, coach and practice time throughout the program.

Additional information and registration details are available at the club’s website or by calling (845) 477-3076.