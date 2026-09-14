Cub Scouts promote community involvement and leadership for local youth

Scouting aims to connect young people with their communities while helping develop the next generation of leaders, with those lessons beginning at the Cub Scout level.

Cub Scouts is open to both boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. Through activities and community involvement, young Scouts learn the importance of service, responsibility and leadership.

The program also introduces Scouts to the Scout Law, which encourages them to be trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

An upcoming event is intended to promote Cub Scouting and encourage more families to become involved.

Organizers say Scouting provides children with opportunities to build character, develop leadership skills and become active, contributing members of their communities.