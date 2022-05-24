County to hold public hearing for senior citizens’ concerns

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services (Area Agency on Aging), and its Advisory Council will hold their annual public hearing on Thursday, June 2, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the Sparta Senior Center (40 Trapasso Drive, Sparta).

The purpose of the hearing is to offer older adults, caregivers, advocates, and the general public an opportunity to comment on the needs of the elderly and the disabled.

The 2022-2024 Area Plan Grant will provide funding for Sussex County under Title III of the Older Americans Act of 1965. The public hearing will summarize the planning and contracting process. In addition, a presentation of currently funded programs will be provided. Several service agencies will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Attendees will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on current service needs for the seniors of Sussex County.

If you are interested in testifying at the public hearing or would like to submit written testimony, please contact the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services by June 1, at 973-579-0555, ext. 1285 or email seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.

Individuals requiring transportation to the public hearing may contact Sussex County Skylands Ride at 973-579-0480 no later than 11 a.m. on May 31 to make a reservation.