Civil War roundtable meeting to examine history of Spencer rifle

The Col. Ryerson Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, April 21, at the Student Center Theater in the D Building at Sussex County Community College on College Hill Road in Newton.

The featured speaker will be Joe Mongi, ordnance sergeant of the 27th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry, who will present “The Spencer: Arms Upgrade or Just Not Quite Right?”

The talk will examine the history of the Spencer rifle during the Civil War and its military significance, while also including Mongi’s personal reflections on the firearm. A display of the weapon is planned as part of the presentation.

Mongi has instructed Civil War ordnance for more than 20 years.