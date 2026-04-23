Church to host spring craft bazaar, fish and chips dinner

First Presbyterian Church of Franklin will host two upcoming community events this spring, including a craft bazaar and a fish and chips dinner.

The Spring Craft Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 11-13 Main St. The event will feature handmade items and gifts geared toward Mother’s Day and seasonal shopping.

Later in the month, the church will host a fish and chips dinner prepared by Tastefully British on Friday, May 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Takeout orders will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner are $20 for adults and $10 for children and must be purchased in advance by May 13. Organizers said no tickets will be sold at the door.

For reservations or more information, attendees can contact the church office at 973-827-6444.