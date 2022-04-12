Chamberlain House to take part in history tour

The Jefferson Township Museum, also known as the George Chamberlain House, will participate in the Pathways of History Tour in Morris County on April 30 and May 1.

This two-day family-friendly, admission free event features self-guided tours of 27 landmark sites. The Jefferson Township Museum will be open on both days of the Pathways tour on Saturday, April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, May 1, from Noon to 4 p.m.Jefferson’s exhibit will feature “The Grand Tour Victorian Travel Writers and Faraway Places”.

Tours will be conducted by docents and guides dressed Victorian-era attire and will discuss Victorian authors and their tales of distant places, travel writers, foreign correspondents and travelers, their tools and the trade and letters home.

On-site parking is available at the Jefferson Fire Department #1 on Milton Road on Saturday. Parking on Sunday will be available across the street at the Milton United Methodist Church from 1-4 p.m.