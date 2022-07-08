Celebrate Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair

A day of celebrating seniors is coming to the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services are will be hosting Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair. This fun-filled event will take place under the Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent at the Sussex County Fairgrounds on Thursday, August 11, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“Our seniors are precious. They enrich our lives and guide our paths. This is the perfect day to celebrate their valuable contributions,” said County Commissioner Jill Space.

This year’s program theme, “Hawaiian Luau,” showcases a disc jockey emceeing music from the Hawaiian Islands, along with other entertaining tunes. All attendees will enjoy lively entertainment, light refreshments, door prizes, valuable information from vendors and promotional giveaways. Each year a highlight of this event includes the announcement of the Sussex County Senior of the Year and recognition of all individuals who were nominated. The Sussex County Skylands Ride “Bus Driver Safety Awards” will also be presented at the event.

The 2022 Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair is sponsored by the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Homes, Newton Medical Center and United Methodist Communities. For additional information, contact the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277, or email seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.