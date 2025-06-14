Carnival at the Pond opens Wednesday

The Franklin Borough Recreation Department presents Carnival at the Pond from Wednesday, June 18 through Sunday, June 22 at 6 Corkhill Road.

The hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There will be rides, games and food vendors. Unlimited daily wristbands cost $35 and may be purchased at the carnival.

The Franklin Fire Department will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs.

Miss Franklin and Royals Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in the Franklin Pond Pavilion.