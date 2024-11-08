Carey, Hoffman, Marotta win school board seats

Danuta “Donna” Carey and Ronald Hoffman were re-elected to the Hardyston Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election and Clarissa “Robin” Marotta won a seat on the board.

According to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office, Carey received 2,291 votes, Hoffman had 2,176 and Marotta had 2,124. Jeffrey Altieri received 1,772 votes and David Van Ginneken had 1,729.

Van Ginneken is the current school board president.

Hoffman, who is vice president, has been a board member for 14 years.

Carey has served on the board for 10 years.

Wallkill Valley board

Cynthia Rock was re-elected to the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education and Michael Davina won a seat on the board in the Nov. 5 election.

Both will represent Hardyston.

Rock received 2,500 votes, Davina had 2,092 and Kathryn Barta had 1,864.

Rock first was elected in 2019.

Gina DeSino won a seat on the Wallkill Valley board representing Hamburg.

She received 708 votes compared with 631 for Gail Van Eeuwen.

Ogdensburg

Alyssa Allen was re-elected and Christopher Gorsky won a seat on the Ogdensburg Board of Education. The terms are for two years.

Allen received 775 votes while Gorsky had 518 and Casey Macisso-Kondik had 461.

Board president Brendan Donegan was unopposed in his bid for a three-year term.