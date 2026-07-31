Branchville author signs copies of new book at Black Dog Books

Branchville author and historian Bill Bathgate recently visited Black Dog Books to sign copies of his new book, Chasing Deja Vu: An Exploration of Faith and Science.

Bathgate met with readers and bookstore patrons to discuss the book’s exploration of the relationship between Christian scripture and scientific theory.

”It was a great experience to have conversations about the book and its implications for the afterlife with so many people,” Bathgate said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of Black Dog Books’ Local Author Fair this fall.”

In addition to Chasing Deja Vu, Bathgate is co-author of The Unforgotten Man: The Poems, Sermons, and Letters of George W. Lloyd. Both books are published by Outskirts Press.

Bathgate is a co-founder of the Branchville Borough Historical Society.