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Local News
75 attend senior picnic
Franklin. About 75 people participated in the event, which featured food from Ronnie’s All American Bar-B-Que Co.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 10 Sep 2026 | 02:02
Herminia Irizary of Franklin wears a mask.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lee Brennan and Carol McDole, both of Hardyston and Mary Lou of Pompton Plains sit at a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Ann Fisher of Montague, Lyta Soto and Jackie Olsen of Franklin stand by the food table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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