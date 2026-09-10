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75 attend senior picnic

Franklin. About 75 people participated in the event, which featured food from Ronnie’s All American Bar-B-Que Co.

Franklin /
| 10 Sep 2026 | 02:02
    Herminia Irizary of Franklin wears a mask.
    Herminia Irizary of Franklin wears a mask. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lee Brennan and Carol McDole, both of Hardyston and Mary Lou of Pompton Plains sit at a table.
    Lee Brennan and Carol McDole, both of Hardyston and Mary Lou of Pompton Plains sit at a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Ann Fisher of Montague, Lyta Soto and Jackie Olsen of Franklin stand by the food table.
    Ann Fisher of Montague, Lyta Soto and Jackie Olsen of Franklin stand by the food table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)