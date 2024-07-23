25 Sussex County. In brief

Applicants sought for Sussex Tech board

Sussex County residents interested in serving on the Sussex County Technical School’s Board of Education are asked to send their resumes to the county Board of County Commissioners.

All resumes should be accompanied by background information and a statement from the applicant outlining why he or she wishes to serve as a school board member.

To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens and a resident of the district the member represents for at least three years immediately before their appointment.

Applicants also must be registered to vote in the district and cannot hold office as a member of a governing body of Sussex County.

Resumes and applicant statements should be sent by mail to Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Attn: Christina Marks, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860 or by email to cmarks@sussex.nj.us

7 tons of boat shrink wrap recycled

Sussex County recycled more than 7 tons of boat shrink wrap as the boating season opened this spring.

The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority (SCMUA) worked with the Lake Hopatcong Foundation to provide boat shrink wrap recycling drop-off locations for area marinas and boaters.

The boat shrink wrap was taken to Ultra Poly Corp. in Portland, Pa. Ultra Poly is one of the largest custom compounders of recycled polyethylene and polypropylene resins in the country.

The boat wrap film is shredded, ground and turned into pellets, which are molded into new products, such as garbage bags, lawn edging, and other home and garden products.

“The SCMUA was thrilled to find a recycling market for the boat shrink wrap and to be able to align a program with the Lake Hopatcong Foundation to provide drop-off coverage to our county boat owners and marinas,” said Joseph Sesto, executive director of the SCMUA.

The agency provides additional recycling opportunities, including for plastic bags, foam packaging, electronics, cooking oil and rechargeable batteries. The Recycling Center is at 34 Route 94S in Lafayette.

For information, call 973-579-6998 or go online to www.scmua.org

Senior of the Year to be named Aug. 8

The Sussex County Senior of the Year will be announced during Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair.

All the nominees will be recognized as will Sussex County Skylands Ride bus drivers.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 under the Planet Networks Performing Arts Tent at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

A DJ will play songs from the ’60s, ’70s and beyond, along with other entertaining tunes.

There will be light refreshments, door prizes and information.

The event is organized by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, Department of Health and Human Services, and Division of Senior Services.

For information, call 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us

Sussex County Veterans Picnic is Aug. 17

The 11th annual Sussex County Veterans Picnic will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion on Route 23 South.

Various service providers will provide information and assistance about programs available to veterans and their families.

The picnic will include live music, a homemade barbecue and giveaways. The lunch will be served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The pre-registration deadline is Aug. 12.

For information and to RSVP for the picnic, call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext.1221.