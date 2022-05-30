Six-acre steal in Wantage

A stunner of a split-level home set on six acres in Wantage! This one is priced to sell so act now before you miss out on the home of your dreams. Get ready to be wowed by this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home complete with an in-ground pool and plenty of trees, adding shade and beauty to this already gorgeous property. This home has everything you’ve been looking for and more so you will have all the space you need for your family plus a four-stall horse barn/stable with plenty of overflow parking, a shed, fenced-in level lot with woodlands and pastures so your companion animals can share in the wealth of this gorgeous property.

An oversized foyer with spacious closet is one of the first features you will notice as you are welcomed home. A family room with den and pellet stove, plus sliders leading to an enclosed porch takes you outside to enjoy your beautiful pool. There’s a formal dining room with open floor plan plus a spacious eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of bonus counter space.

The basement features a second kitchen, finished rooms and walk-out access to the backyard. There’s also a two-car attached garage with attic storage so you have more than enough room to stretch out and relax. This one must be seen to be believed and at an incredible price point that you can’t afford to pass up.

If you’re ready to make a change, contact Kellie Fischer for an appointment by calling 201-919-0419 and get ready to make yourself at home!