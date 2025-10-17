Realty organization seeks volunteers to remove tubes

x
The Sussex County Association of Realtors is seeking volunteers to remove true tubes from floodplain restoration projects.

The Sussex County Association of REALTORS Community Outreach, in partnership with the SCMUA-Wallkill River Watershed Management Group, is seeking volunteers to assist in removing tree tubes and stakes on Oct. 29 from 1:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the park along the farm field on Decker Road.

Over the past decade, these trees have flourished and no longer need protective tubes to guard against deer and voles.

Volunteers will help remove the now-unnecessary tubes and stakes so that the trees can continue to thrive naturally in the restored floodplain ecosystem.

For more information, please contact:Kristine Rogers at krogers@scmua.org or 973-579-6998 ext. 110, or Jeannette Burke at burke.jeannette@gmail.com or 973-670-1960