Taste your way through the fair

Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show has you covered.

There are nearly 60 food and drink vendors to discover at the fair, serving everything from funnel cake and cheesesteaks to lobster rolls and bloomin’ onions.

For those who like to support nonprofit organizations - and indulge in delicious fair food - a number of this year’s vendors are nonprofits, which are marked on the below list an an asterisk (*) symbol.

Here’s the roundup of this year’s fair fare:

*Ag Food Booth: Burgers, hot dogs, salads, Slavic platters, sides.

Al’s Diner: Cheesesteaks, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, fries.

Amy’s Sweet Treats: Soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, floats.

Angela’s International: Funnel cake, fried dough, Oreos, zeppole.

Angry Archies: Lobster rolls, crab cake, fries, mac and cheese, chicken.

Animated Concession: Turkey legs, chicken tenders, fries, ribbon chips.

Authentic Poutine: Poutine with toppings, chicken fries.

AWK Enterprises: Bavarian nuts, butter nuts.

Black Forest: German foods, sides, apple strudel.

*Branchville Rotary: Cold roast beef and turkey sandwiches.

Butcher Boys: London broil, sausage, chicken sandwiches, salads,

Chompers: Crunchy balls in a variety of flavors, such as bacon cheeseburger, buffalo chicken, and cheesy potato and corn.

Knights of Columbus’ Columbian Faire: Burgers, hot dogs, chili, corn, sides.

Cousins Maine Lobster: Lobster, tots, tacos, quesadillas, shrimp tacos.

Crows Nest: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, pizza, taco salads.

Cuban Queen: Cuban sandwiches and classic platters.

Danny’s Fine Foods: Sausage, steak, chicken parm, corn dogs, burgers, hot dogs, fries.

Danny’s Fine Foods Zeppole & Funnel Cake: Fried dough, funnel cakes, Oreos, zeppole.

Dingman’s Dairy: Italian ices.

DoNut NV: Donuts.

Empanada Guy: Variety of empanadas.

Everything About Crepes: Crepes, quesadillas, grilled wraps, salad bowls, paninis.

Fork in the Road: Mac and cheese with toppings.

*Frankford Fire Department: Draft beer, canned beer, mixed drinks.

*Green Valley Farms: Hard ice cream.

Griff’s Onion: Bloomin’ onion, fries, tenders, fried veggies.

Griff’s Pizza: Pizza calzones, stromboli, pretzels, churros.

Harry’s Lemonade: Lemonade, limeade, orangeade.

Heart’s Catering: Variety of egg rolls

Hot Chix: Chicken sandwiches with toppings, tenders, chicken and waffles, wraps, sides.

JMB Concessions: Smoothies, coffee, lattes, chocolate-covered bananas and cheesecakes, fruit bowls, frappuccinos.

Leon’s Bloomin Onion: Bloomin’ onion, chicken tenders, fries, pierogies, fried pickles.

Leon’s French Fries: Fries, fingers, pierogies, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks.

Low N Slow: Pulled pork, pulled chicken, mac and cheese.

*Montague Grange: Burgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chicken, chili, nachos, meatballs, corn, breakfast foods.

Moser Concessions: Nachos, tater tots, grilled cheese, all with toppings.

Orchard: Chocolate-covered strawberries.

Our Woods Maple: Maple lemonade, variety of maple foods and products.

Prime: Steak and cheese, roast beef grinders, tots, rings, egg rolls, steak grilled cheese.

*Red Rooster Pub: Cocktails, beer, wine and a variety of food featuring ingredients from local farms.

Rita’s Ice: Italian ice, frozen drinks.

Rudy’s Bubble Tea and More: Fruit-flavored bubble tea, fruit-flavored teas.

Rudy’s Pizza: Pizza, stromboli, pretzels.

Rudy’s Slush: Frozen slush.

*Sussex County 4-H Tenn Council Dairy Barn: Milkshakes, ice cream, ice cream novelties, floats.

Shrimp Shack: Variety of shrimp (grilled, coconut, bang bang and tempura) and fries.

Smash Pad: Smash burgers, fries, rings, tacos, jumbo pickles.

Smokin’ Mo’s: Ribs, brisket.

Spaghetti Eddie: Pizza, pizza on a stick, lasagna, stuffed shells, subs, chicken alfredo, salad.

SS Lemonade: Fresh squeezed lemonade.

Strates Fine Foods: Gyros, chicken pitas, kebabs, salads.

Sue’s House of Fudge: Fudge, taffy, chocolate-covered pretzels and Oreos.

Sugar Shakers Funnel Cake: Funnel cakes, Oreos, zeppole.

Tasty Kettle Corn: Kettle corn.

The Barnyard: Burgers, chicken, fries.

The Red Rooster Pub: Tater tots with brisket, bratwurst, roasted corn, charcuterie board, beer, wine, cocktails.

The Trough: hot coffee, cold brew, lattes, donuts

Tiki Turbo: Fresh fruit smoothies, vegetable stir fry with choice of steak or chicken.

Ty’s Ice Cream: Soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, floats.

Ultimate Sundae: Soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, cones, floats, milkshakes.

Wetzel’s Pretzels: Variety of pretzels, pizza bites, hot dogs.

World’s Best Sundae: Soft-serve ice cream, cones, floats, sundaes, dole whip, frozen cappuccino.

Xtreme Ice Cream: Soft-serve ice cream, floats, sundaes.