William Sands Jr., 83, of Whiting, N.J., formerly of Ogdensburg, N.J., entered into Heaven on May 7, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to William and Anna Sands. He grew up in Bergenfield, New Jersey where he attended Bergenfield High School.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1962, where he proudly served until honorably discharged in 1968.

Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Anna Sands, his stepson Derek Mons; and his sister Anne Gale Feehan, her husband James; and his in-laws Joseph and Virginia Masar.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Nancy Masar Sands, sister Mary Gannon (Sean), children, William Sands, Denise Coulter, Troy Sands (Vanessa), sisters-in-law Jacqueline Schlenger (Don), Jo Anne Masar (Gary Mahana), Ginnie Masar and brothers-in-law Mark Avondoglio, Hank Ramberger and Gary Leggour.

Bill is also survived by his grandchildren Zoe Applegate, Joshua Aznar, great grandson, Will, and precious fur babies Oliver and Alfie.

Known as Uncle Chucky to many, Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He will always be remembered for his funny personality, kind heart, Seven-Up gum and the way he made everyone laugh.

Bill was deeply loved by his family and friends and brought joy wherever he went. He loved his Amazon deliveries and his trips to the casinos.

Although Bill has left us he will forever be in our hearts. He had a life that was well lived and will be remembered with love.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, N.J., on May 12, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. May 13, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 75 Church St, Franklin, N.J. Interment will follow at St. Thomas of Aquin Cemetery, Ogdensburg, N.J.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in Bill‘s memory be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to Riverview Medical Center’s Infusion Oncology Center.