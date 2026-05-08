William P. Kapetanakis, age 70, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock. Billy had a passion for life which he demonstrated with his humor and positive attitude during his courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in North Babylon, Long Island, N.Y., to the late Gregory G. and Lillian (Harwood) Kapetanakis, Billy moved to Ogdensburg at the age of six, where he was raised and moved to Sussex at the age of 18, where he lived for the remainder of his life. It is with heavy hearts that we remember a man whose kindness knew no limits and whose generosity touched so many lives. He had a truly enormous heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, never asking for anything in return. A proud graduate of Sussex County Vocational Technical School, he stood out both on and off the field—known as the smallest linebacker on the football team, yet one of the toughest in spirit. He also completed the school’s culinary arts program, sparking a lifelong love of cooking that he carried with him throughout his life. He continued to share that passion as a cook at the Fountain Square Inn in Sussex, where his meals brought comfort and joy to many. Whether in a professional kitchen or at home, he found happiness in feeding others. He was known for preparing extra meals just to share with friends and neighbors, and he took great pride in his homemade hot sauce, carefully crafted and bottled by hand. At home, his garden was a labor of love. He tended it with care and generosity, often giving away his harvest to neighbors. His kindness extended into every corner of his life—quiet acts of service that never went unnoticed. He loved the outdoors, finding peace in fishing, crabbing, and hunting. As a member of the Burg Boys Hunting Club, he formed lifelong friendships and created cherished memories doing what he loved most. He was an avid supporter of local events; especially all game and venison dinners, where he enjoyed good food and fellowship with friends. In his younger years, Billy worked for United Foam in Franklin, where he was a shop steward and a member of the union. After leaving United foam, he became a skilled tradesman, he was an expert in sheet rock and spackling. He worked for Klae Construction and Wayne Schenk before retiring, though he continued to take on projects independently, always dedicated to his craft and proud of a job well done. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures—especially his coffee, always light and sweet. And indulging in olive loaf sandwiches, tasty salads, and a good home cooked meal. He was also deeply committed to his community. He volunteered his time cooking for St. Jude’s Italian Night, worked the Kiwanis trailer at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, and helped in the kitchen at Wallkill Valley Rotary events. No matter the occasion, he showed up ready to help, to cook, and to care for others. Above all, he will be remembered for his generosity, his loyalty to friends, his love for his animals, and the countless ways he made life better for those around him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hard work, and love that will not be forgotten. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ricky Kapetanakis and his two loving canine companions, Zeus and Bala. Billy is survived by his sons, Korey Kapetanakis and his wife Sarah and Kolby Kapetanakis; his brothers, Gerard Kapetanakis and Gregory Kapetanakis; his sisters, Donna Kapetanakis and Kim Tabaka and her husband Mark; his grandchildren, Andrina Kapetanakis and Mason Kapetanakis; and his beloved canine companion, Ella. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, May 8, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Billy’s memory to Next Chance Rescue, 504 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.