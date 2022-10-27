William “Billy” Stefkovich, 60 years old, passed away at Hackettstown Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born to Edward and Ann Stefkovich in Franklin, N.J., where he was raised and attended various NJARC programs from age 5.

About 20 years ago, Billy moved to Port Murray, N.J., and lived with other special need adults in a private residential home of The Arc of Warren County. Billy formed strong familial bonds with both the other residents and care providers. He had his own apartment within the home, connected with others at his leisure, had 1:1 staff and received the upmost of care. Billy enjoyed watching his favorite TV shows and the feeding the deer and other wildlife that frequently visited his backyard window.

Billy also enjoyed his time out of the home as well. Everyday Billy would go to work at Abilities of NWNJ and revel in camaraderie of both friends and staff. He would run errands, attend regular and special events outside the home, and especially took great joy in bowling and people watching at each stop throughout his life long journey.

Billy is the dear brother of Joseph Stefkovich and his wife, Patricia of Cedar Grove, NJ and Edward Stefkovich of Wantage Twp., NJ. Dear uncle of Michael and Keri Ann Stefkovich of West Milford, NJ.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. Funeral from the funeral home on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston Twp., NJ. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.