Steven T. Smolinski, age 66, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Point Pleasant, Steve was the son of the late Thomas and Joanne (Ryker) Smolinski. He was a hardworking man who took pride in being able to do just about anything. Before his retirement, he was employed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a crew supervisor. Steve was a member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church. He had a wonderful mind and an incredible ability to figure things out. He often learned simply by watching others, and somehow, he could fix just about anything. His knowledge amazed those around him, and he truly lived up to the title of a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed working and was happiest when he had something to keep his hands busy. A true outdoorsman, Steve loved fishing and crabbing, especially because they brought back fond memories of time spent at the shore with his father, who was the captain of a boat in Point Pleasant. He also enjoyed boating, hunting, and golfing. He and his wife, Lisa, had a seasonal travel trailer in Toms River, where they spent many memorable times together with their family. Steve was also a true car enthusiast. He proudly owned a 1969 Camaro and enjoyed putting car models together, another hobby that allowed him to combine his love of cars with his knack for working with his hands. Sadly, his beloved Camaro met an unfortunate end when it blew up on the Parkway while he was coming home from Englishtown — but he never forgot that car and certainly missed it afterward. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of relaxing in front of the television, particularly old Westerns and John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed watching Wicked Tuna, Bonanza, Counting Cars, Gunsmoke, and even Little House on the Prairie. His interests were as varied as his talents. In recent years, one of Steve’s greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. He took great pride in watching them grow and made sure to pass along the same good, honest values he had instilled in his sons. Family was incredibly important to him, and the memories he created with those he loved will be cherished for generations to come. Besides his parents, Steve was predeceased by his brother, John. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Lisa (DeVita) Smolinski; his sons, Steven M. Smolinski and his wife, Natasha of Greeley, Pa.; Daniel T. Smolinski and his wife, Katie of Branchville; Marc Smolinski and his wife, Melissa of Sussex; Timothy Smolinski and his wife, Noemi of Budd Lake; and Eli Smolinski and his wife, Rachel of Wantage; his brother, Michael Smolinski, of Hamburg; his sister, Tamara Smolinski, of Bash River; and his 17 grandchildren, who brought him tremendous joy and pride. Steven will be remembered as a hardworking, knowledgeable, and capable man who could fix almost anything, a devoted husband and father, and a proud grandfather. Most of all, he will be remembered for the lessons he taught, the stories he shared, and the lasting memories he created with the people he loved. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex with a service immediately following at 6 p.m. at the funeral home to celebrate Steve’s life. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.