Stella Eva Hall Truran passed away at home on March 3, 2026. She was born January 14, 1930, at the Franklin Hospital in Franklin, N.J. Stella was the daughter of Sydney Hall and Sarah “Sadie” Elizabeth Ramage, and stepmother Flora (Lavery) Hall. Stella was a proud graduate of the Franklin School, having spent her entire 13 years in the school building.

Stella was a secretary in the Franklin School for many years. She enjoyed bowling, with winning scores noted in the newspaper even as she aged into her 90s. She golfed at the Wallkill Golf Club and enjoyed dancing swing and foxtrot with her beloved husband Willie, making many to say how easy they both drifted across the dance floor to some Glenn Miller big band sound. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. She played cards at the pool for hours during the warmth of the summer days. Stella was a great enthusiast for crocheting, having made countless blankets, sweaters, and angels as doilies and communion covers for the church. Expectant mothers in the circle of family and friends prized her baby clothes that she made. Mr. Wiggles was a happy project in creative crocheting by Stella that many appreciated and desired.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred, her brother Jesse Hall and sister May (Hall) Edwards. She is survived by her sons, William of Hardyston and Robert of Sunrise, Fla., and their families. William’s wife Virginia (Johnson Wells) Truran (whom Stella cherished) and children: son Michael Wells and wife Catherine (Reilly) Wells, their children Marilyn, Kate, Scot. Daughter Wendy (Wells) Coyman and husband David Coyman, their children Dr. Kelly (Coyman) Keesee and husband Dr. Jacob Keesee, and son Nash. Stella’s other son Robert and partner Karl Hansell.

“Aunt Stella” forever to Carol (Hopler) Di Leo, Debbie (Hopler) LaRosa, and Linda (Hopler) Byers.

Stella is now in Heaven with Willie, dancing the Swing.

Stella maintained a large group of friends, including several of her kindergarten mates who she spoke with even unto her last days. She was gentle, kind, and loved freely as she supported others on the journey of life, picking them up with her words of encouragement. She was referred to as Aunt Stella or “my favorite mom” by several non-relatives over the years, as she brought good spirits to all she encountered. Everyone would say how much they cared for her, but Stella would reply, “I love you more.”

A Celebration of Life for Stella will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin at 11-13 Main Street at Noon with a repast following. Sometime afterward, she will rest with Willie in the family plot in the North Hardyston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations could be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin.