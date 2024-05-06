Simon Diffin passed away at his home with his family at his side on April 30, 2024. He was 81.

Born in Greenock, Scotland, to parents Simon and Elizabeth (Gibson) Diffin, Simon emigrated to America in 1960.

He lived in Garfield and Elmwood Park before settling in Hamburg, where he was a resident for 24 years.

Simon married the love of his life, Carol, in 1963, and they raised a wonderful family together.

He was a skilled gardener ... vegetables and flowers!

He loved his children and absolutely adored his grandchildren. He used to say that if he could have skipped over the kids and gone right to the grandkids, he would have.

Simon and Carol were never at a loss for conversation whether it was about the house, the children or, most importantly, European soccer. He was a staunch Manchester United supporter. Also a great player himself!

Later in life, Simon and Carol’s friendships with people from their church became a large and important part of their lives.

Simon is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol (Bodmer) Diffin; his sons, William (Roseann) Diffin, Robert (Catherine) Diffin and Matthew (Christiano) Diffin; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Presbyterian Church, 11-13 Main St., followed by a repass in the great hall in the church.

Arrangements by the Bailey Funeral Home of Mendham. www.baileyfuneral.com