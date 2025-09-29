Sarah Crabb

“There is no charm equal to the tenderness of heart.”

- Jane Austen, “Pride and Prejudice”

Sarah Germain “Sally” Crabb of Franklin passed on Friday morning, Sept. 26, 2025, peacefully in her sleep after a long illness. She was 64.

Sally was born on April 5, 1961, in Sussex Hospital, Sussex, the daughter of Carl and Patricia Morris. She was the middle child of sisters Margaret “Peggy” Morris (Michael Enos) and Maureen “Molly” Hubbard.

On Jan. 14, 1989, she married the love of her life, Phillip Crabb, in the Chapel at the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station.

They raised three children, Pauline “Polly” Ward (Alan), Joseph Crabb and Carl Crabb (Abigail).

Sally was a graduate of the Immaculate Conception School in Franklin and Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station and her Master of Science degree in Education from William Paterson College.

Sally spent her career as an educator working for several education services organizations and commissions at various school systems in the area, offering remedial help across multiple subjects to students at all grade levels.

She was dedicated to her students and spent many late-night hours on the phone with them encouraging them to “Do your best.”.

Sally loved nature and was a talented artist. She collected flat stones from local rivers and painted them in the likeness of various animals. Her work had high regard, as she was a featured artist at the Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morristown several times.

Sally was a certified EMT and volunteered for the Wallkill Valley Rescue Squad for many years, including serving as treasurer.

She volunteered for many other organizations and made presentations on rock painting and marble collecting at various locations, including many branches of the Sussex County Library System.

She loved her red Fiero but traded it in for a “mom van” when the kids were born (and persuaded her husband to sell both his motorcycles).

Sally had an amazing gift for sharing small acts of loving kindness for her family, friends and strangers. She often drove miles just to leave cookies and a handwritten note on a friend’s doorstep.

She deeply loved animals of all sizes and filled her home with the magic of warmth, laughter and companionship.

She leaves behind her husband, Phil, of Franklin; her daughter, Polly of Hamburg; and her sons, Joe and Carl of Newton. She also leaves behind her mother, Pat; her sisters, Peggy and Molly; her grandchildren, Emily and AJ Ward; nieces, MaryKate Hubbard (Kyle), Christina Martin (Chris) and Katie Thedos (Shawn); and nephews, Nate Enos (Tal), Zac Enos (Wendy), Jake Hubbard (Kim) and Andy Crabb (Shawna). She also leaves behind countless, and beloved, friends who have held her hand, and ours, during her sickness.

A visitation for Sally will be held Tuesday, Sept. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, with a service to follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to Project Self-Sufficiency to continue her legacy of care, compassion and generosity.