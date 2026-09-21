Robin Lee Santos, 58, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2026, in Metairie, La., where she resided for the last 20 years after leaving New Jersey.

Born in Sussex, N.J., to the late Patirica Shauger-Santos and Robert Santos, she is survived by her two sisters, Sharon and her husband, Mike Gunderman, of Franklin, their three kids; Mike who was like a son to her; and his two boys; Nicole Gunderman and her two children; as well as Amber Shirley House and her three kids; three grandchildren, all of Metairie; half-sister Tessa Santos; and step-sisters Lisa Booth Brett of North Carolina and Karen Booth Caufield of New York. She is also survived by her loving fiancé, Michael Brown of Metairie and his daughter and her husband and two boys.

Everyone who knew Robin knows she was a force of nature. She had a love for cooking and an even bigger love for her family. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, 1-4 p.m. at the Franklin American Legion.