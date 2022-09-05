Robert Edward Treloar, 86, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, Fredon Twp., NJ, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Born to Chauncey and Helen Treloar in Franklin, NJ, he grew up in Franklin before meeting his wife Linda and purchasing their home in Hardyston.

Bob worked as a manager for Sprint in Lafayette for 30 years, retiring in 1999. In his retirement he enjoyed the simple things in life: puttering around the house, fixing anything broken and loved time with his pets and seeing his grandchildren. A dedicated family man, he was a doting husband, father and grandfather.

Bob is predeceased by his son, Matthew Treloar (2019) and two sisters, Caroline Vandermark and Ann Marshall, and is the beloved husband of Linda Treloar (nee Tiboldo) for 56 years. He is the devoted father of Jennifer Armstrong and her husband Todd of Hamburg, NJ, and Katie Bona of Portland, Pennsylvania; father-in-law of Maryanne Treloar of Hewitt, NJ; loving grandfather of Michael, Hunter, Kevin, Shaun, Natalie, Brayden, Delainey, Noelle, Anthony and Rebecca; and uncle of Arthur Vandermark and several nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Funeral service was at the funeral home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township, NJ. Memorial gifts to Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.